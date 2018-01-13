PHOTOS: False missile warning causes wave of panic across Hawaii

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some light snow or snow showers are expected to move into the area and the timing is such that it could cause some travel difficulties for the morning commute on Wednesday. This means the potential for some school and business delays or perhaps even some cancellations. While this IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A BIG STORM, there may be just enough snow to cause some problems and we want you to be...