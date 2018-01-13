PHOTOS: False missile warning causes wave of panic across Hawaii

Some mobile users may need to click here for more photos.
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some light snow or snow showers are expected to move into the area and the timing is such that it could cause some travel difficulties for the morning commute on Wednesday. This means the potential for some school and business delays or perhaps even some cancellations. While this IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A BIG STORM, there may be just enough snow to cause some problems and we want you to be...More >>
Deng Adel had a career-high 27 points, scoring seven consecutive during a critical second-half stretch that put Louisville ahead, and made two big defensive plays to help the Cardinals beat Virginia Tech 94-86 on...More >>
Governor Ralph Northam was sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Life-threatening surf is again headed for north- and west-facing shores.More >>
The Honolulu Fire Department has released more than 40 video clips that show the inside of the Marco Polo condominium in the aftermath of last year's seven-alarm fire.More >>
High surf and rising tides have created dangerous conditions for many coastal areas in Hawaii, where erosion has become a major issue.More >>
Visitors on a Maui Kayak Adventures tour got incredibly close to a humpback whale during a tour off Makena on Jan. 8.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.More >>
