Governor Northam signs three executive orders after taking office

Governor Ralph Northam signed three executive orders on Saturday, just after he took office.
His first executive order will not allow any state employee or agent within the Executive Branch to discriminate anyone "based on race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, or political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities in Virginia state government."
The policy also does not allow discrimination against veterans.
In his executive order, Northam also said those who have the ability to appoint people should also work to recruit "qualified minorities, women, disabled persons, and older Virginians to serve at all levels of state government. This directive does not permit or require the lowering of bona fide job requirements, performance standards, or qualifications to give preference to any state employee or applicant for state employment."
"Allegations of violations of this policy shall be brought to the attention of the Office of Equal Employment Services of the Department of Human Resource Management. No state appointing authority, other management principal, or supervisor shall take retaliatory actions against persons making such allegations," the executive order said.
According to the directive, any state employee that violates the policy will face appropriate disciplinary action.
In his second executive order, he delegated powers and duties to his chief of staff.
In Governor Northam's third executive order, he said his Chief of Staff have the powers to declare a state of emergency and to call the Virginia National Guard to active service for emergencies or disasters if the governor is incapacitated or cannot be reached.
