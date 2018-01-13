'I'm sorry': Governor pledges changes in wake of false missile alarm

"A day most of us will never forget" is how Gov. David Ige described Saturday's false missile warning that triggered panic in the middle of the Pacific.More >>
"A day most of us will never forget" is how Gov. David Ige described Saturday's false missile warning that triggered panic in the middle of the Pacific.More >>
Locals and visitors to Hawaii were alarmed Saturday morning when their mobile phones buzzed an emergency alert warning of an inbound missile to Hawaii.More >>
Locals and visitors to Hawaii were alarmed Saturday morning when their mobile phones buzzed an emergency alert warning of an inbound missile to Hawaii.More >>
Someone pushed the wrong button.More >>
Someone pushed the wrong button.More >>
A false ballistic missile threat alert was sent to Hawaii phones on Saturday morning, sending the state into a panic. Here is a rundown of how things evolved over the course of the day.More >>
A false ballistic missile threat alert was sent to Hawaii phones on Saturday morning, sending the state into a panic. Here is a rundown of how things evolved over the course of the day.More >>
Students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa say a missile alert mistake Saturday morning caused widespread panic across campus.More >>
Students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa say a missile alert mistake Saturday morning caused widespread panic across campus.More >>
Fear turned into anger on Saturday as lawmakers sought to figure out why a false alert about a missile threat was sent out — and why it took so long to correct it.More >>
Fear turned into anger on Saturday as lawmakers sought to figure out why a false alert about a missile threat was sent out — and why it took so long to correct it.More >>
What should you do in the event of a nuclear attack on Hawaii? State officials offered guidelines.More >>
What should you do in the event of a nuclear attack on Hawaii? State officials offered guidelines.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some light snow or snow showers are expected to move into the area and the timing is such that it could cause some travel difficulties for the morning commute on Wednesday. This means the potential for some school and business delays or perhaps even some cancellations. While this IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A BIG STORM, there may be just enough snow to cause some problems and we want you to be...More >>
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some light snow or snow showers are expected to move into the area and the timing is such that it could cause some travel difficulties for the morning commute on Wednesday. This means the potential for some school and business delays or perhaps even some cancellations. While this IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A BIG STORM, there may be just enough snow to cause some problems and we want you to be...More >>
Deng Adel had a career-high 27 points, scoring seven consecutive during a critical second-half stretch that put Louisville ahead, and made two big defensive plays to help the Cardinals beat Virginia Tech 94-86 on...More >>
Deng Adel had a career-high 27 points, scoring seven consecutive during a critical second-half stretch that put Louisville ahead, and made two big defensive plays to help the Cardinals beat Virginia Tech 94-86 on Saturday.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam was sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam was sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Life-threatening surf is again headed for north- and west-facing shores.More >>
Life-threatening surf is again headed for north- and west-facing shores.More >>
The Honolulu Fire Department has released more than 40 video clips that show the inside of the Marco Polo condominium in the aftermath of last year's seven-alarm fire.More >>
The Honolulu Fire Department has released more than 40 video clips that show the inside of the Marco Polo condominium in the aftermath of last year's seven-alarm fire.More >>
High surf and rising tides have created dangerous conditions for many coastal areas in Hawaii, where erosion has become a major issue.More >>
High surf and rising tides have created dangerous conditions for many coastal areas in Hawaii, where erosion has become a major issue.More >>
Visitors on a Maui Kayak Adventures tour got incredibly close to a humpback whale during a tour off Makena on Jan. 8.More >>
Visitors on a Maui Kayak Adventures tour got incredibly close to a humpback whale during a tour off Makena on Jan. 8.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
The standoff between a gunman who is holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and police is entering hour 15, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>