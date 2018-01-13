Mario Gomez makes big impact in second Stuttgart debut

(Peter Steffen/dpa via AP). Hannover's Matthias Ostrzolek, left, and Mainz' Daniel Brosinski challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and FSV Mainz 05, in Hannover, Germany. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

By CIARAN FAHEY

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - Mario Gomez celebrated his return to Stuttgart with a hand in the side's late goal to beat visiting Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Germany striker was being held by Hertha defender Niklas Stark and appealed for a penalty when they both fell over, only for the ball to come off Stark and loop over his own goalkeeper. Referee Felix Brych allowed the goal to stand.

Gomez was playing his first competitive game for Stuttgart since rejoining the side in a winter transfer from Wolfsburg. The 32-year-old Gomez's career began with Stuttgart youth sides before he helped the senior side win the Bundesliga in 2007.

Stuttgart climbed away from the relegation zone and was just four points behind Hertha in mid-table.

Niclas Fuellkrug scored a hat trick as Hannover came from two goals down at home to beat Mainz 3-2 and move two points above Hertha.

Also, Augsburg defeated Hamburger SV 1-0 to leave the visitor stuck in the relegation zone.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen were held to 1-1 draws at home by Freiburg and Hoffenheim, respectively.

Second-place Schalke was visiting Leipzig for the late game.

