Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax sworn in

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was also sworn in at Capitol Square on Saturday, in addition to Governor Ralph Northam.

Fairfax is the second African-American to serve as lieutenant governor. Former Richmond Mayor Douglas Wilder was the first.

Fairfax's main responsibility will be to preside over the state senate and to break ties when needed. However, just like Ralph Northam, many use the position as a stepping stone to the governor's mansion.

Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor who ran for Attorney General in 2013. When he was running for lieutenant governor, Fairfax said he'd work to increase education funding and teacher salaries. He also said he wants to expand Medicaid, emergency mental health services and gun control.

