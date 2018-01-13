Governor conditionally pardons 6 serving "unjust sentences"

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has conditionally pardoned six people who his office says are serving unjust sentences.

A statement from McAuliffe's office says he signed the pardons Friday, his final day in office, because the six were serving extensive sentences for their convictions. McAuliffe says some of them had committed the crimes as juveniles.

The six are Travis Hassan May, Travion Blount, Messiah Johnson, Leonard Lenon Singleton, Adrian Earl Davis and Tawana Simmons Terry.

May was sentenced to 160 years for armed robberies at age 16. Blount was 15 when he held up a house party. Johnson was sentenced for one armed robbery. Singleton got multiple life-sentences for robbing several people. Davis got 38 years for a series of robberies. Terry was sentenced to 30 years for distributing crack cocaine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.