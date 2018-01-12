Record cold leads to record calls for Henrico first responders

Henrico Fire says they responded to more EMS calls on Tuesday than they have on any other day in their entire history.

The department responded to 162 calls on Jan. 9. The average number of calls per day for the department in 2017 is 113.

Henrico Fire says the extreme cold "brought high levels of demand for EMS as well as every other type of emergency response from firefighters."

They also want to give credit to everyone who helped out.

"Just as heroic where the uncountable stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Henrico residents shoveled walkways for elderly neighbors, assisted motorists stuck in snow and when firefighters responded to EMS calls, citizens would even pitch in to help carry stretchers across icy conditions."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12