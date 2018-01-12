VCU thumped at Dayton

Justin Tillman scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, but it wasn't nearly enough, as Dayton trounced VCU on Friday night, 106-79. It's the first time the Rams have given up at least 100 points since December 6, 2000.

Dayton opened the game on an 8-0 run and that set the tone, as the Flyers led wire-to-wire. They set a program record with 66 points in the first half, leading 66-41 at the break, and didn't let off the gas very much in the second frame. Dayton shot 62.9 percent from the floor and hit 17 of its 32 three point attempts.

Darrell Davis scored 28 points to pace the Flyers. De'Riante Jenkins and Jonathan Williams score 11 points each.

The Rams didn't shoot poorly, connecting on 48 percent of their field goals.

VCU falls to 11-7, 3-2 in the Atlantic 10, and will host Richmond on Wednesday.

