RACC finds two starved dogs in critical need in last 24 hours

A heartbreaking post from Richmond Animal Care and Control - in the last 24 hours, two dogs were brought to the shelter starved and in critical need of medical attention.

It's sad sight to see a good dog down, but the condition of these two pups is downright pitiful.

"So, in the past 24 hours, we've had two dogs come in that are critically, body-wise, what we would call a score-zero of neglect. They're basically skin and bones," said Robin Young, Outreach Coordinator for RACC. "There was definitely some spinal issues, some hunching over, which a lot of times indicates to us being in a small carrier."

And that's not the last of his problems. Quint was found off Charity Street in Gilpin Court. He was practically starved to the bone. You can almost count each of his ribs. His nails and the fur on his legs have been stained from being covered in his own waste.

"This little girl right here, she was found running loose in the city, and basically the same thing very similar to Quint," said Young referring to the other dog. "She came in skin and bones. She's hunched over...so obviously neglected."

The state of these dogs, while heart breaking, should serve as a reminder to those who aren't ready or capable of taking care of a pet.

"Obviously, when people adopt a puppy, it's a huge responsibility," said Young. "It's something you have to feed everyday, you have to provide water for every day. Exercise, room to stretch, room to move...and it just seems that in the case of these two puppies, unfortunately that didn't happen."

Thankfully, in addition to being given names by the shelter, Quint and Zero are getting food, water, and much some needed TLC.

"Medically, they're doing great here and doesn't seem that they have any other medical conditions going on that could other than neglect...we're going to do our best to get them in shape, but right now it's just looking like food and water and shelter is going to be all it's going to take to get these two dogs healthy and ready for adoption," said Young.

Before these dogs can find a forever home, RACC needs your help to find the owners of these canines.

"We just encourage people to step up, do the right thing for these animals so that it doesn't happen again to another animal," said Young. "If this truly is a case of neglect, we don't want another animal to ended up in the hands of the people who had these dogs."

If you know who these dogs belonged to or want to give the pups a new home, call the RACC hotline: (804) 646-5573.

