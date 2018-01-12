Man dies in two-vehicle crash in New Kent

Virginia State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in New Kent on Friday.

The crash happened around 6:39 p.m. involving two vehicles on New Kent Highway at Dispatch Road.

Police say 47-year-old Gerald Adrian Wenn was heading east on New Kent Highway when his vehicle ran off the road, over-corrected and veered into the oncoming lane, striking another vehicle.

Wenn was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

