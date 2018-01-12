Hampton beats Delaware State 78-56

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Malique Trent-Street had 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals and Hampton beat Delaware State 78-56 on Friday night.
Greg Heckstall added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (6-11, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who took control with a 12-0 run to lead 19-8 in the middle of the first half. Delaware State cut the deficit to four, but Hampton rebuilt the lead to 11 by halftime and extended it to 54-32 before the 15-minute mark of the second half. The Hornets (2-17, 0-4) got no closer than 21 from there.
Kalin Fisher added 12 points and Trevond Barnes scored 10 for Hampton. Heckstall was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Simon Okolue had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Delaware State. Johquin Wiley added 10 points.
