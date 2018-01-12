Wave of severe storms crosses Virginia, prompts warnings across state

The National Weather Service issued a large swathe of severe storm warnings extending from Hanover all the way to southern Virginia on Friday night.
A tornado warning was issued for the counties of Amelia, Chesterfield and Dinwiddie around 9:30 p.m. The warning has since been lifted.
Along with the tornado warning, NWS issued several severe storm warnings for the possibility of damaging winds.
Richmond is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:00 p.m. The warning extends all the way to south Virginia.
