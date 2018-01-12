Longwood scores final 14 points to beat Liberty 58-51

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Isaiah Walton had 22 points and Longwood scored the game's final 14 points to overtake Liberty 58-51 on Friday night.
Walton and Charles Glover scored five points each and Spencer Franklin four in the game-ending rally for the Lancers (5-13, 2-3 Big South).
Lovell Cabbil opened the second half with a basket that put Liberty up by 10 before Walton scored nine points in a 14-4 run to tie. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz's jumper with 3:08 to go gave Liberty a 51-44 lead, but the Flames (12-6, 3-2) missed their final five shots while the Lancers hit their final four.
Cabbil scored 10 points for the Flames, who made just 4 of 18 from the arc in having a three-game win streak snapped.
Liberty built a 12-point lead in the first half before Longwood cut it to 28-20 at the break.
