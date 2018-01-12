Donor gives $20K to change Confederate names of Petersburg schools

An anonymous donor gave the school system $20,000 to cover the costs of changing the names of three elementary schools in Petersburg.

The school board plans to vote next month on a proposal that would change the names of the A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools.

A school spokesperson says the check arrived Thursday and the donor wishes to be anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12