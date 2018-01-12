Flying Squirrels introduce 'Funnville' branding and features

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are getting some new features and they want you to join in on the "funn!"

Some of the upgrades they are sporting include a new sound system, new home plate netting, new padded outfield walls, specialty uniforms and a giant inflatable arch for the parking lot entrance.

“Hard to believe we are entering our ninth season already,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “One of the main words we have built this brand around is fun, so it is appropriate that we deem this place, our brand and everything we do Funnville. We are looking forward to building the Funnville brand with fans of all ages and making memories together for many years to come.”

Welcome to Funnville! The Flying Squirrels have given a name and brand identity to the core of what the Flying Squirrels experience is all about. Funnville is an environment where memories and experiences transcends the physical boundaries of the stadium. The tangible entrance into Funnville will be designated with a 60-foot wide Funnville inflatable arch to be placed at the parking lot entrance along Boulevard. The team will wear special Funnville uniforms on Sundays and dedicate the upper 3rd base concession stand to rotating FUNN menu items throughout the year.

The Flying Squirrels return to Funnville for Opening Night on April 13.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12