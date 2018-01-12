TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak closes part of Jeff Davis Hwy

A gas leak has closed Jefferson Davis Highway southbound between Sherbourne Rd. and Merriewood Rd., just south of Chippenham Parkway, on Friday evening.

Chesterfield Fire crews arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. in front of Wilson Trucking. They found high levels of gas and believe the leak is under the southbound lanes.

Lanes will be closed for up to 10 hours while crews fix it. Northbound lanes are open. Expect delays in the area.

