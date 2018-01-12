All lanes back open on Jefferson Davis Highway after gas leak

All lanes are back open on Jefferson Davis Highway southbound between Sherbourne and Merriewood roads after a gas leak.

Chesterfield Fire crews arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in front of Wilson Trucking. They found high levels of gas and believe the leak is under the southbound lanes.

Lanes were closed on Jefferson Davis Highway for several hours as crews cleaned up the leak.

