Henrico police bust drug ring that received $100K+ worth of pot from California

Henrico police just stopped packages of marijuana being mailed to multiple homes in the West End.

They've arrested two men - John Carlyle Jr. and Cristhian Midence - accused of helping lead the drug ring.

Henrico police aren't saying much about the case because it's an ongoing investigation, but court documents are providing details. At least 150 packages of pot have been set to various homes, and the street value is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday, Henrico police raided a home on Homeview Drive behind Tucker High School.

"Only thing I seen was the SWAT team," said a neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous.

She says police were there for more than two hours.

"It's like they kept going back in and kept going back out with bags."

A search warrant says marijuana, cash and guns were found in the house.

Now Carlyle and Midence are charged and accused of accepting at least 150 packages filled with pot being sent from a San Francisco addresses.

Court documents say they would pick up the packages from seven different west end homes and one in Chesterfield. The weight varied between one to 12 pounds, which means more than a hundred pounds of pot got into Henrico County.

The investigation took off last August when a postal inspector noticed something unusual about a package addressed to an apartment on Beth Road. When opened, it says investigators found a bag of marijuana weighing 1 pound, two ounces.

Court documents say 120 packages ended up at a house on Poplar Forest Drive, while a Lighthouse Court apartment received 29 packages and the apartment on Beth Road had 15 packages delivered to it.

A woman who lives at the home on Poplar Forest Drive spoke to NBC12 about the search of her house.

"They took my kids out at gunpoint, everything."

She said she doesn't know the suspects.

"They didn't tell us nothing until the end, that some packages were being shipped here. We didn't know anything about that."

A search warrants say marijuana and two guns were taken as evidence from this home.

Court documents also say investigators believe the people at these homes were "...aware of incoming packages, so they would leave them where they were delivered."

So far, nobody else has been charged in this case.

Court documents also say investigators followed Carlyle and his wife's financial records, showing multiple cash deposits and flight purchases to and from California.

