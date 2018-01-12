FIRST ALERT: Snow potential by next Tuesday night into Wednesday

A much colder, more January like pattern returns to Central Virginia this weekend with low temperatures by Sunday morning likely to dip back into the teens!

By next week, we are giving you a FIRST ALERT to the next winter weather maker that may be coming our way.

The European Model continues to show the potential for a plowable type snow beginning later Tuesday night lasting through much of the day Wednesday.

Here is what the radar **MIGHT** look like on Wednesday afternoon according to the European Model:

Not only the operational run of the European but many of its ensemble members are also showing a similar set up for next Wednesday. That said, the other longer range computer models are showing much less snow over our area.

At this point, we are leaning toward the European model solution and should this trend continue, we'll be issuing a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for next Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12