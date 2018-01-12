Orioles avoid arbitration with Machado, Britton, 3 others

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado fields a ground ball by Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The hot cor...

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Orioles agreed to a $16 million contract with third baseman Manny Machado and a $12 million deal with injured closer Zach Britton, avoiding arbitration with both stars.

Machado, who can become a free agent after this season, hit .259 with 33 homers and 95 RBIs last year, when he made $11.5 million. He has been mentioned in persistent trade rumors.

Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon in offseason training and could miss part of the 2018 season. The 30-year-old left-hander made $11.4 million last season, when he had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA. In 2016, he had a 0.54 ERA and converted all 47 of his save opportunities.

Britton can also become a free agent after this season.

The Orioles also reached one-year deals with shortstop Tim Beckham ($3.35 million), right-hander Brad Brach ($5,165,000) and catcher Caleb Joseph ($1.25 million). Right-hander Kevin Gausman and second baseman Jonathan Schoop are Baltimore's only arbitration-eligible players without deals.

Gausman is asking for $6,225,000 and the team is offering $5.3 million. Schoop is asking for $9 million with the Orioles offering $7.5 million.

