Police chief arrested for indecent exposure

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for indecent exposure.

The suspect is 41-year-old Chad Donovan Tearne. He has been listed as a police chief at the defense supply center Richmond on Jeff Davis Highway.

Tearne joined the center as chief in January of 2016. His online biography shows he retired from the Air Force in 2015 and has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

He faces two counts of indecent exposure for an incident in the 9300 block of Atlee Road back on Oct. 6, 2017. He was arrested on Monday.

