Police chief arrested for indecent exposure

A gas leak has closed Jefferson Davis Highway southbound between Sherbourne Rd. and Merriewood Rd., just south of Chippenham Parkway, on Friday evening.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for indecent exposure. He has been listed as a police chief for the Defense Logistics Agency.More >>
Chesterfield Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Brian Williams Jr. after he robbed a bank in the county last year.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male student was hit by a vehicle at Midlothian High School on Thursday morning.More >>
Police say icy windshields may have led to thieves smashing car windows on Wednesday.More >>
