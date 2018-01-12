Aunt, uncle charged with child neglect in death of 14-month-old

A grand jury has certified felony child neglect charges against an aunt and an uncle in the death of their 14-month-old nephew in Colonial Heights.

Police have been investigating the case for nearly a year. On Jan. 24, 2017, police and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of Moore Avenue for the report of a 14-month-old male child who was unresponsive.

That child - King Edward Harvey - was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner ruled blunt force trauma is the cause of death.

"Unfortunately, we're not able to say what that trauma was, but what we are able to say is that the hours that led up to his death he needed medical attention medical attention he didn't get," explained Captain William Anspach with Colonial Heights Police.

Neighbors remember the day first responders rushed to Moore Avenue. They say family could be heard crying, and little King's death left many of them shaken up. Now learning the outcome of the investigation, the heartbreak continues.

"How could you neglect your baby, that was an innocent baby?" said one woman."Me being a mom, with little babies, they're completely dependent on you."

After months of investigation, "based on information obtained," the police department said, "indictments were issued for both Winter Harvey and Damarcus Harvey Sr. for one charge each of felony child neglect."

"In these cases, you're speaking for people who can't speak for themselves," explained Captain Anspach. "Any time you have somebody who loses their life, they can't speak for themselves, but particularly children. It affects so many people. It affects our investigators. They're out there, they want to get to the bottom, they want to get some kind of justice."

Winter Harvey and Damarcus Harvey were arrested and served with the outstanding warrants.

Damarcus Harvey was transported to Riverside Regional Jail with a $2,500 bond and Winter Harvey was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Both are due back in court on Jan. 16.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12