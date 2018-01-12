Community invited to weigh in on Coliseum proposals

A company planning to bid on the downtown project for a new coliseum is holding several community workshops in the next two weeks.

There are seven sessions on Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 where residents can weigh in and contribute ideas to the group NH District Corp.

Mayor Levar Stoney has pushed for a new 17,000-seat area, a new GRTC bus transfer station, a 400-room hotel and new affordable housing.

In November, he called the current Richmond Coliseum a "decaying public asset" that "no longer meets the needs of our community."

Stoney is calling for developers across the country to submit designs, posting a Request for Proposals for development.

Saturday's sessions are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

Cedar Street Baptist Church, 2301 Cedar St.

Six Points Innovation Center, 3001 Meadowbridge Road.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Black History Museum and Cultural Center, 122 W. Leigh St.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4103 Monument Ave.

Westover Hills United Methodist Church, 1705 Westover Hills Blvd.

Belmont United Methodist Church, 3510 Broad Rock Road.

Visit www.rfpdowntownrva.com for more information about the meetings and to fill out an online survey.

The RFPs are due Feb. 9.

