Public housing officials meeting with contractors to fix heat

Repairs are on the way to get the heat working again for dozens of families in Richmond’s Creighton Court public housing community.

Last week, some families were being transferred out of their homes into hotels, since 54 apartments had no working heat and temperatures were plummeting below freezing.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority handed out space heaters, but many residents were resorting to leaving their stoves on.

"My oven’s burning … I don't have another choice,” resident Wayne White said last week.

RRHA officials said Friday they were meeting with contractors to go over the work and book a start date on the repairs.

They have said the repairs should be completed in 10 to 20 days.

