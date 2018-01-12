'Small increase' coming to Richmond gas bills

Richmond Gas Works customers are about to see higher bills.

The company said customers "will see a small increase" starting in February due to an increased demand due to recent cold temperatures, said Richmond Gas Works’ Interim Director Rosemary Green.

The cost will increase from 45 cents per 100 cubic feet (1Ccf) used to 52 cents per 100 cubic feet.

"The average customer who uses 70 Ccf’s of natural gas will see an estimated $5.25 increase in their monthly bill," the company said in a news release on Friday.

"By law, Richmond Gas Works passes on the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup," the company said. "Other components of the natural gas bill - the distribution charge and customer charge - are unchanged."

