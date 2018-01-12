European Parliament report urges removal of Malta officials

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) - A European Parliament report says two top Maltese officials should be removed and brought to justice for alleged money laundering, saying their continued role in government is fueling the perception of impunity on the Mediterranean island.
The report, based on a parliamentary commission of inquiry into allegations of money laundering and tax evasion in Malta, didn't name the officials. But it clearly was referring to Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the premier's chief of staff, Keith Schembri.
Mizzi and Schembri were named in the Panama Papers as having secretly opened companies in Panama. Both admitted to opening companies but denied laundering money.
The report says "keeping them in office affects the credibility of the government, fuels the perception of immunity and may result in further damage to state interests."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
