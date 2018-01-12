Man faces first-degree murder charge in October killing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

A Henrico man now faces a first-degree murder charge in a shooting in October that left another Henrico man dead. 

A grand jury indicted Roland Ellsworth Anderson III on the first-degree murder charge this week. James Burl Thomas was found shot to death on Oct. 15 in the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court. 

Anderson was previously charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

