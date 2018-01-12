McAuliffe says he'd deck Trump; Kaine says president is demeaning

A day after President Donald Trump allegedly used vulgar language to describe countries in Africa, Virginia's lawmakers aren't holding back with their criticism.

"He demeaned people from other countries. He does this all the time," said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine at a Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Richmond on Friday. "We got to rise to our better selves."

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whose last full day in office is Friday, said he'd knock Trump to the floor if he tried to intimidate him.

"You'd have to pick him up off the floor," McAuliffe told MSNBC's "Hardball" on Thursday.

On Friday, Trump denied using the language, saying in a tweet that "the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used."

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump also said he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country."

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th District, was also at Friday morning's breakfast and said the president's alleged comments "disgusting and disappointing, but not surprising."

"We are one people," said McEachin. "We are all God's children. We're all in this globe together and have to work together to be successful."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner also responded to Trump, saying "either we're all created equal or we aren't."

The word is vulgar, but idea that it's ok to write off an entire nation of people is unamerican. Either we're all created equal or we aren't. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 12, 2018

