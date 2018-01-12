McAuliffe says he'd deck Trump; Kaine says president is demeanin - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

McAuliffe says he'd deck Trump; Kaine says president is demeaning

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A day after President Donald Trump allegedly used vulgar language to describe countries in Africa, Virginia's lawmakers aren't holding back with their criticism. 

"He demeaned people from other countries. He does this all the time," said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine at a Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Richmond on Friday. "We got to rise to our better selves."

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whose last full day in office is Friday, said he'd knock Trump to the floor if he tried to intimidate him. 

"You'd have to pick him up off the floor," McAuliffe told MSNBC's "Hardball" on Thursday. 

On Friday, Trump denied using the language, saying in a tweet that "the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used."

Trump also said he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country."

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th District, was also at Friday morning's breakfast and said the president's alleged comments "disgusting and disappointing, but not surprising." 

"We are one people," said McEachin. "We are all God's children. We're all in this globe together and have to work together to be successful."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner also responded to Trump, saying "either we're all created equal or we aren't."

