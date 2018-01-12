New scam tells residents they can get 0 percent interest rates

The New Kent County Sheriff's office is warning residents about a new scam being reported this week.

"The caller says that since you have such a good payment record you can dial 1 so you can talk with representative to reduce you credit card rate to 0 percent," the sheriff's office said.

The scammers say they can assist with both Visa and MasterCard rate reductions.

"These are two competitors and competitors don’t share special offers," the sheriff's office said. "That is how the companies make their money. Don’t share credit card information with anyone you didn’t initiate contact with."

The sheriff's office says the number indicates the calls are coming from Ashland, but neither Visa nor MasterCard have offices there.

"THIS IS A SCAM!" the sheriff's office said.

