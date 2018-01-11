Johnson, Thompson help WKU hold off Old Dominion 75-68

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Justin Johnson and Darius Thompson combined for 49 points and 9 of Western Kentucky's 10 3-pointers as the Hilltoppers defeated Old Dominion 75-68 Thursday night in a clash of Conference USA unbeatens.
Western Kentucky (12-5, 4-0) trailed by two at the break but opened the second half on a 20-9 tear to lead 50-41 with 12:22 left to play and held on to win in Norfolk for the first time since 1991.
Old Dominion (12-4, 3-1), after falling behind by as many as 11, was able to close to 68-62 when B.J. Stith canned a 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining but the Monarchs missed three of their last four shots.
Thompson made 6 of 8 at the line in the final 1:03.
Johnson scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and added 14 rebounds for Western Kentucky, Thompson scored 24 with four treys and Lamonte Bearden added 15 points.
B.J. Stith led the Monarchs, who saw a seven-game win streak come to an end, with 17 points while Ahmad Caver and Trey Porter scored 14 apiece and Brandan Stith 12. This was Old Dominion's first home loss of the season.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jada Boyd, a junior forward at the Appomattox Regional Governor's School, set state records on Wednesday night for points (71) and rebounds (33) in a single game. Boyd takes pride in her individual accomplishments, but also aims to make her teammates better, as the Dragons look for a state tournament berth for the third straight season.More >>
Jada Boyd, a junior forward at the Appomattox Regional Governor's School, set state records on Wednesday night for points (71) and rebounds (33) in a single game. Boyd takes pride in her individual accomplishments, but also aims to make her teammates better, as the Dragons look for a state tournament berth for the third straight season.More >>
Appomattox Regional Governor's School junior forward Jada Boyd put together a career night on Wednesday, setting single-game state records in points and rebounds. Boyd scored 69 points and pulled down 33 rebounds in the Lady Dragons' 79-77 overtime loss to Franklin County.More >>
Appomattox Regional Governor's School junior forward Jada Boyd put together a career night on Wednesday, setting single-game state records in points and rebounds. Boyd scored 69 points and pulled down 33 rebounds in the Lady Dragons' 79-77 overtime loss to Franklin County.More >>
The Chiefs and Falcons battled for all 32 minutes, with Monacan topping its old Dominion District rival by a razor-thin one point margin.More >>
The Chiefs and Falcons battled for all 32 minutes, with Monacan topping its old Dominion District rival by a razor-thin one point margin.More >>