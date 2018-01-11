RVA Rocks to hold auction for family that lost home to fire

A family is living in a hotel after being displaced by a house fire last Sunday. Instead of waiting for things to get better, an RVA group is working to get this family back on their feet.

Spreading random acts of kindness one rock at a time...that's the the goal of Enid Dorsey and the group RVA Rocks.

When one of their members, Misty Styer, lost everything in a house fire last Sunday, Dorsey knew she and her group had to be the rock for Styer and her family.

"This is the last person in the world that deserves to have this happen to her," said Dorsey. "With her losing everything and having such an amazing, but large family, I felt compelled to do something extra...it was my idea to have a rock auction."

Now a group that's 30,000 strong is doing everything they can to help give Styer, her husband and five children a firm foundation again.

"I immediately started asking people to paint pieces, and I asked local businesses if they would be willing to donate services and goods," said Dorsey. "We wanted to earn as much money as humanly possible to help them find a new place."

Styer, who has been living in a hotel with her family since the fire, can't believe the support.

"It brings joy to us when people find our rocks, but I think it means even more when we are able to really practice what we preach and do this act of kindness for Misty," said Dorsey.

The auction will be hosted at Intermission Beer Company on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

If any individuals or local businesses would like to help Misty Styer and her family right now, visit their GoFundMe page here.

