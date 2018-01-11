Richmond Diocese's 13th bishop to be installed Friday

Friday is a big day for thousands of Catholics in the Richmond Diocese. They will officially have a new bishop.

The Most Reverend Barry Knestout will be installed as the Diocese's 13th bishop during a special mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

Parishioners and church officials met with Knestout at a special community prayer service on Thursday.

"People are really excited, because he seems to have a lot of energy and interest in what's here," said Father Brian Capuano. "I think we're really excited about what we'll be able to step into and minister together."

"He has some very keen insights about the work for the common good in the public square," said Jeff Caruso, Executive Director of the VA Catholic Conference. "We're certainly looking forward to his guidance and his leadership."

Reverend Knestout was appointed as the 13th bishop of Richmond by Pope Francis, following the death of bishop Francis DiLorenzo last August.

The ceremony is a ticketed event, and the window for getting one has closed.

