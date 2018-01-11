Dominion Energy crews continue to assist in rebuilding Puerto Rico power grid

Dominion Energy personnel continue their efforts to help restore power to Puerto Rico.

Last week, crews braved the bitter cold to load and secure 57 pieces of equipment and restoration vehicles onto a barge bound for Puerto Rico.

That equipment will join Dominion crews already on the island, working alongside nearly 5,500 others from around the country who continue to rebuild the power grid.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's governor is asking the island's Justice Department to investigate the effort to restore power after Hurricane Maria.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that material needed to restore power was overlooked for months in a government-owned warehouse.

Puerto Rico power company officials said the warehouse hadn't been overlooked, and that they had been using parts stored there.

Forty percent of customers in Puerto Rico still don't have power nearly four months after the storm.

