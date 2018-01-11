Charles City Co. high school closed Friday due to broken pipes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Charles City Co. high school closed Friday due to broken pipes

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHARLES CITY, VA (WWBT) -

Charles City County continues to repair broken pipes at the high school.

The high school will be closed on Friday. However, the elementary school will be open for regular hours on Friday.

