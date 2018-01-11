Henrico man arrested for rape of juvenile - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico man arrested for rape of juvenile

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Shawn Vincent McDonald (Source: Henrico Police) Shawn Vincent McDonald (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police say a man is in jail after a sexual assault last year.

Police started the investigation after a report on Aug. 9, 2017 of a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile victim.

Police have now arrested 46-year-old Shawn Vincent McDonald. He has been indicted by a grand jury for rape.

Police are not releasing any information about how the suspect knew the victim.

