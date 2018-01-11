Henrico man arrested for rape of juvenile

Shawn Vincent McDonald has been indicted by a grand jury for rape.More >>
Police say after investigating the case, they arrested 39-year-old David Erickson Gilliam.
William Tiller pleaded no contest to a second degree murder charge as well as a firearm charge back in August in connection to the death of Tammy Jo Clifton.
A man faces multiple charges in Henrico County after police say he fled from a hit-and-run scene on Wednesday and then crashed his SUV.
Police say the victim, 27-year-old Thomas Clinton McCauley, stumbled into the Ollie's Bargain Outlet at 12450 Gayton Road with life-threatening injuries on Monday.
