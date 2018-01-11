Police: Man arrested for financially exploiting mentally incapacitated person

Henrico Police have arrested a man after they say he financially exploited a mentally incapacitated person.

Police say after investigating the case, they arrested 39-year-old David Erickson Gilliam. He is charged with six counts of embezzlement, six counts of financially exploiting a mentally incapacitated person, and one count of larceny with intent to sell.

Police did not release information about how the suspect knew the victim, but they say the victim was "older with some mental incapacitation," and money was taken from the victim’s account.

