Man sentenced after Henrico mother gunned down in home

A man has been sentenced for the murder of a beloved Henrico woman gunned down inside her own home.

William Tiller pleaded no contest to a second degree murder charge as well as a firearm charge back in August in connection to the death of Tammy Jo Clifton. Tiller was sentenced to 20 years prison.

Those who knew Clifton say she had just gotten engaged and had two children in elementary school at the time of her death.

"Everyday. She was very nice. She always say hello, good morning, good afternoon," said neighbor Diego Diaz.

