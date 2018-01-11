First Alert: Near-record warmth, then another deep freeze

Wow! The temperature changes in the forecast are pretty amazing. Warm temperatures will be peaking Friday, with record and near record levels hit, followed by an abrupt return to very cold weather beginning Saturday night and Sunday.

The chart below shows climatological records for Richmond. Note the record high for January 12th is 71, which we could get very close to. More likely is that Richmond will break the record-high-minimum temperature for the date, and with lows expected to stay only around 60 through Friday night, breaking that record of 52 degrees should be easy.

Arctic air will quickly follow. Below are the Euro forecast maps for surface temperatures Sunday morning (first map) and Wednesday morning. Note that the air mass arriving Wednesday looks VERY cold.

To compound the return to winter, there could also be a slight chance for some light snow early Wednesday. The extended outlook beyond next week does look a bit more promising for some milder weather, though we wouldn't bet on how long that might last.

