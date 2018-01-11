Police, U.S. Marshals track down Chesterfield bank robbery suspect

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Brian Williams Jr. after he robbed a bank in the county last year.More >>
Chesterfield Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Brian Williams Jr. after he robbed a bank in the county last year.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male student was hit by a vehicle at Midlothian High School on Thursday morning.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male student was hit by a vehicle at Midlothian High School on Thursday morning.More >>
Police say icy windshields may have led to thieves smashing car windows on Wednesday.More >>
Police say icy windshields may have led to thieves smashing car windows on Wednesday.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says it has secured a warrant to arrest a woman on Thursday after a fight Wednesday night at Chesterfield Towne Center.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says it has secured a warrant to arrest a woman on Thursday after a fight Wednesday night at Chesterfield Towne Center.More >>
Police say the men stole the meat from Wegmans on 12501 Stone Village Way in Midlothian on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.More >>
Police say the men stole the meat from Wegmans on 12501 Stone Village Way in Midlothian on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.More >>