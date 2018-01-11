Police, U.S. Marshals track down Chesterfield bank robbery suspect

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a man after he robbed a bank in the county last year.

The robbery happened on Sept. 21 at the Virginia Credit Union, located at 13025 Jefferson Davis Highway. Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Brian Williams Jr., entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect told the teller he had a gun, but no weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was injured. The suspect took off with the cash towards the John Tyler Community College.

Police, with the help from U.S. Marshals, found Williams on Jan. 10 in Henrico. He is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

