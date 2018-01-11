Richmond police officer charged with felony for eluding police

When Misty Styer lost everything in a house fire, Enid Dorsey knew she and RVA Rocks had to be the rock for Styer and her family.More >>
The Sam's Club on South Laburnum Avenue is closing, according to an employee at the store.More >>
The Most Reverend Barry Knestout will be installed as the Diocese's 13th bishop during a special mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.More >>
Dominion Energy crews braved the bitter cold to load and secure 57 pieces of equipment and restoration vehicles onto a barge bound for Puerto Rico.More >>
Richmond Police Officer Travis Dooley is facing charges for eluding police and speeding in excess of 80 miles an hour, a misdemeanor. Dooley made headlines last month, after he pursued two suspects in a car chase while on duty.More >>
