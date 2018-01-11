Richmond police officer charged with felony for eluding police

A Richmond police officer finds himself on the other side of the law, facing a felony charge in Fluvanna County.

Richmond Police Officer Travis Dooley is facing charges for eluding police and speeding in excess of 80 miles an hour, a misdemeanor.

The Fluvanna Sheriff's Office says early Sunday morning on Jan. 7, a Fluvanna deputy attempted to pull over Dooley on South Boston Road. Detectives say Dooley would not stop, leading the deputy on a brief pursuit. It was enough for Dooley to be arrested.

The Fluvanna Sheriff's Office says a mug shot was not taken because of technical difficulties with the booking camera.

Fluvanna investigators say there have been multiple domestic-related calls for service from Dooley’s home in recent months. Deputies responded to the residence on two occasions, in which Dooley was the complainant. Dooley also filed a domestic-related emergency protective order earlier this month.

Dooley made headlines last month, after he helped nab two suspects which he pursued in a car chase, while on duty. The suspects opened fire at him with an assault rife. Dooley returned fire, striking one of the men, a murder suspect, in the leg.

He's been on paid administrative leave since, pending the use-of-force investigation, which is standard anytime an officer opens fire.

Dooley’s next court date is Jan. 16. If he is convicted, that could impact his certification as a police officer.

Richmond Police say Officer Dooley was hired by the department on Jan. 13, 2014. He was placed on leave without pay on Jan. 8, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12