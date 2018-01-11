Man investigated for child porn arrested for three-hour standoff with police

A Prince George man is being investigated for having child pornography after a standoff with police early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Butler Branch Road around 6:15 a.m. for a “criminal investigation.”

When police went inside, they found Terry Brentlinger, 47, holding two guns.

The officers pulled away from Brentlinger - who then barricaded himself - but stayed inside the home to communicate.

More than three hours into the standoff, a Virginia State Police officer was able to stun Brentlinger. At that point, Brentlinger also fired a shot from a handgun he was holding. No one was injured.

People who live in the area were asked to take safety precautions during the barricade situation.

Berlinger was arrested and charged with attempted malicious bodily injury to police, discharging a weapon into a dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. He's being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

The child pornography investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12