Hanover community mourns loss of retired fire lieutenant

The Hanover community is mourning the loss of a retired fire lieutenant.

James Kegley, Jr. died Thursday morning with his family by his side. Kegley worked for Hanover fire for more than 28 years before a terminal illness forced him to retire.

The department says the 48-year-old, affectionately known as “Punkie” devoted his life to serving his community and fellow man.

In a Facebook post, Fire Chief Jethro H. Piland III asked the public to keep Kegley’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Kegley leaves behind a wife and two sons. Funeral arrangements have not been set.

