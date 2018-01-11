RVA Parenting: Richmond Mom Prom to raise money for childhood cancer unit at VCU

It's not prom season, but hundreds of women in our area are getting ready for prom - they're all moms, putting on those fancy dresses for a night out and a good cause.

The event features what you would expect from prom: dancing, drinks and a throwback to high school prom.

"I'm really excited about the theme,” said Rica Fulcher, one of the organizers of the Richmond Mom Prom. "80s theme, I grew up in the 80s, so I'm really excited about that."

"It's like moms gone wild!” laughed Amanda Moore, one of the founders of the Richmond Mom Prom. "I mean, there's no men or husbands, so they really can just relax and cut loose with their friends, and it's for a wonderful cause."

Amanda Moore helped launch the Mom Prom in RVA. The event is hugely popular, but even more importantly, it's raising big money, too.

This year's cause: the pediatric oncology unit at VCU's Massey Cancer Center.

The donations will be made in honor of two little boys we've covered right here on NBC12. Beckett Wyatt, an 8-year-old from our community who died fighting cancer, and Noah Cross, who's fought a hard fight with Lukemia, and is now in remission.

"His mom is really hopeful and excited for this chance to let everyone know what Massey has done for his family and just have a good time herself," said Moore.

Both the boys moms will attend the prom, being held in their honor. A night to dance the night away - and fight against childhood cancer.

The tickets just sold out for the Richmond mom prom this year, but you can still get tickets if you become a sponsor and you can still donate to their cause.

Click here for all the details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2020822481519341/?active_tab=discussion

