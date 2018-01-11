NBC12's Candice Smith featured in Richmond Family Magazine with young cancer patient

Sawyer Perkins and NBC12's Candice Smith are featured in the Jan-Feb edition of Richmond Family Magazine. (Source: RFM)

RVA's favorite 7-year-old Sawyer Perkins and NBC12's very own Candice Smith are featured in the latest edition of Richmond Family Magazine.

"I’ve always enjoyed being the 'fun' news reporter," said Smith. "I really enjoy the lighter stories and entertainment news, but it was something about Sawyer’s story that really pulled on my heart strings."

The pair's relationship started with a Sugar Shack fundraiser to raise money for the Hanover family as Sawyer battled cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - something no child should ever have to go through.

Prayers for Sawyer: Follow updates on her battle with cancer here

"It was an instant connection," said Smith. "Having lost family members and friends to cancer, I could really relate to her family. I’ve tried to show as much support as possible by stopping by every now and then at events."

And Sawyer comes to visit Smith at NBC12 as well!

"She is truly an inspiration. Throughout all of the pain, she is still the spunky, fun little girl that loves to play hide and seek every visit!" said Smith.

Though Sawyer has been living with brain tumors that returned after surgery, she's not letting it stop her from helping others! This holiday season, she volunteered to wrap donation boxes for sick children.

"I just hate that she is forced to fight for her life because of this stupid disease," said Smith. "We need a cure."

Read more about Sawyer's incredible story in the Richmond Family Magazine. And if you want to help the family's fight, donate to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12