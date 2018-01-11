Armed suspects wanted in Richmond home invasion, robbery

The Richmond Police Department is searching for two men who they say invaded and robbed a home on Jan. 1.

Police say two people knocked on the victim's door around 11:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of North 24th Street.

When the resident opened the door, one of the men brandished a handgun and the men forced their way into the home.

The suspects robbed the victim of cash and electronics before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police say he's in his 30s.

The second suspect is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He's in his late 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-3395 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

