Photographer 'over the moon' for adorable photo shoot with officer's daughter

A Richmond area photographer was "over the moon" for a recent photo shoot for a new born baby, who was the daughter of Michelle Bauer and Richmond Police Officer Jeremy Bauer.

An Instagram photo shows their baby - Amelia - wrapped in Officer Bauer's police uniform.

"Every photo tells a story and my favorite part of being a photographer is being able to not only curate that moment but capture it forever," said photographer Jaemie Hillbish.

Hillbish says she participated in a project that provided free photo sessions to local police officers.

"I was able to meet such great families and officers who contribute so much to our community," Hillbish said.

Hillbish says Officer Bauer spent a lot of time in NICU after he was born, and his daughter spent 11 days there in December.

"I love how this image turned out and hopefully this will be a great reminder to Amelia of her father's willingness and dedication to protect and serve," she said.

