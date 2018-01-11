Man faces DUI charge after hit-and-run, flipping SUV

A man faces multiple charges in Henrico County after police say he fled from a hit-and-run scene on Wednesday and then crashed his SUV.

Police were called to the Raintree Drive and Foxcreek Circle around 10 p.m. for a crash.

"At Raintree Drive and Gayton Road, officers encountered a driver who indicated his vehicle was struck by an SUV that continued north on Raintree Drive," police said. "Officers located the SUV overturned at Raintree Drive and Foxcreek Circle."

Witnesses said after the SUV overturned, the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police said they located 18-year-old Ryan Garrett Smith and determined him to be the driver.

Smith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, and possession of marijuana.

