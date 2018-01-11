3 arrested after drug-related incident leads to stabbings

Three people were arrested recently after a drug-related incident led to a fight and multiple stabbings in Stafford.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a stabbing victim who showed up to a Patient First clinic around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

"The victim was unconscious and had experienced significant blood loss due to multiple knife wounds to the upper body," the sheriff's office said.

At the same time, two other victims with knife wounds arrived at Stafford Hospital Center.

Deputies learned that a fight broke out in the area of Democracy Circle in a drug-related incident.

The sheriff's office says the victims were attacked by three suspects - Austin Edwards, Devin Edwards and Kseniya Tolstopyatova - who were arrested and charged with several charges including aggravated malicious wounding.

The suspects, who are each 20 years old, are at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

There's currently no information on the victims' conditions.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12