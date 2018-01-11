Beach blades! Maine teen glides over frozen sand, surf

YORK, Maine (AP) - Beachgoers in Maine have caught an unusual sight - an ice skater's blades gliding over frozen sand and surf.

Grant Long celebrated his 18th birthday Saturday by skating on the newfound patch of ice after record-low temperatures caused Long Sands Beach to freeze over.

Long's mother says her son got his skates for Christmas and felt as if the ice was a "birthday bonus."

Onlookers at the beach captured a video of Long skating and posted it to Facebook Monday. The video has gathered more than 170,000 views, with commenters saying they have never witnessed such a sight.

Long's mother says the teen is an old soul, and he will definitely write about his experience in his journal

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.