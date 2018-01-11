Student hit by vehicle at Chesterfield school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Student hit by vehicle at Chesterfield school

A student was hit around 7 a.m. (Source: NBC12 viewer) A student was hit around 7 a.m. (Source: NBC12 viewer)
MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male student was hit by a vehicle at Midlothian High School on Thursday morning. 

The student, who was struck around 7 a.m., was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The driver, who is also a student, was not injured. 

"The investigation is ongoing, but at this point the investigation indicates that the student who was struck entered the path of the vehicle," a police spokesperson said. 

