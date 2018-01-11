Student hit by vehicle at Chesterfield school

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male student was hit by a vehicle at Midlothian High School on Thursday morning.

The student, who was struck around 7 a.m., was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The driver, who is also a student, was not injured.

"The investigation is ongoing, but at this point the investigation indicates that the student who was struck entered the path of the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12